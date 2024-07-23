31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Fast-Rope Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240725-N-TW227-1201 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 25, 2024) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit drop a fast-rope from a Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 MH-60S Seahawk during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) exercise with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

