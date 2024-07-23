Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Fast-Rope Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 6 of 8]

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Fast-Rope Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240725-N-TW227-1182 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 25, 2024) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a fast-rope exercise with a Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 MH60S Seahawk during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) exercise on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
