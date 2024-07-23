Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Forces Japan Commander meets with Okinawa senior leaders [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Forces Japan Commander meets with Okinawa senior leaders

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Senior leaders across III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Forces Japan attend an Okinawa Area Coordinating Committee meeting with Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander of USFJ, and Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, Okinawa Area Coordinator on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 25, 2024. The commander USFJ held the meeting to discuss topics relating to Okinawa. The OAC coordinates matters of joint service interest involving U.S. military presence and activities within the Okinawa Prefecture. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 06:00
    Photo ID: 8549287
    VIRIN: 240725-M-GB409-1011
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.13 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
