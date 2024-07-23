Senior leaders across III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Forces Japan attend an Okinawa Area Coordinating Committee meeting with Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander of USFJ, and Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, Okinawa Area Coordinator on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 25, 2024. The commander of USFJ held the meeting to discuss topics relating to Okinawa and initiatives to foster positive relationships with our Japanese partners. The OAC coordinates matters of joint service interest involving U.S. military presence and activities within the Okinawa Prefecture. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 06:00 Photo ID: 8549276 VIRIN: 240725-M-GB409-1006 Resolution: 5392x3595 Size: 12.11 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Forces Japan Commander meets with Okinawa senior leaders [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.