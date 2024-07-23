Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO, Royal Navy First Sea Lord, and Royal Australian Chief of Navy Sign Commitment to AUKUS [Image 3 of 8]

    CNO, Royal Navy First Sea Lord, and Royal Australian Chief of Navy Sign Commitment to AUKUS

    PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of the Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond and Royal Navy Adm. Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff sign a commitment to further collaboration and support of the AUKUS agreement in Perth, AUstralia, July 25, 2024. During Franchetti’s visit to Australia she met with consulate leadership, held a first-ever trilateral Chief of Navy engagement on AUKUS with Chief of the Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond and Royal Navy Adm. Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, and spoke at the Indian Ocean Defense and Security Conference. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

