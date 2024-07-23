CNO Speaks on Panel at Indian Ocean Defense and Security Conference

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of the Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, Royal Navy Adm. Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, and Chief of Staff, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Adm. Akira Saito, speak on a panel at the Indian Ocean Defense and Security (IODS) Conference, July 24, 2024. During Franchetti’s visit to Australia she met with consulate leadership, held a first-ever trilateral Chief of Navy engagement on AUKUS with Chief of the Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond and Royal Navy Adm. Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, and spoke at the Indian Ocean Defense and Security Conference. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

