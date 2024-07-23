Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance in the U.S. 5th Fleet AOO [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance in the U.S. 5th Fleet AOO

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 14, 2024) An Aviation Machinist’s Mate cleans the wing of an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 14. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 03:12
    Photo ID: 8549165
    VIRIN: 240714-N-N0724-1004
    Resolution: 3325x4987
    Size: 776.31 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
