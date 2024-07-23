U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 14, 2024) An Aviation Structural Mechanic conducts maintenance on the wing of an EA-18G Growler aircraft, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 14. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 03:12 Photo ID: 8549163 VIRIN: 240714-N-N0724-1001 Resolution: 2419x1613 Size: 399.26 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance in the U.S. 5th Fleet AOO [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.