USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance in the U.S. 5th Fleet AOO

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 14, 2024) An Aviation Structural Mechanic conducts maintenance on the wing of an EA-18G Growler aircraft, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 14. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 03:12
|Photo ID:
|8549163
|VIRIN:
|240714-N-N0724-1001
|Resolution:
|2419x1613
|Size:
|399.26 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
