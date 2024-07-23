USS Russell Sails Alongside USS Theodore Roosevelt in the U.S. 5th Fleet AOO

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 13, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 13. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

