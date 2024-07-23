USS Blue Ridge Hosts Royal Malaysian Navy

PORT KLANG, Malaysia (July 19, 2024) – Members of the U.S. Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy pose for a photo on the flight deck of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), during a guided ship tour as part of a scheduled port visit in Port Klang, Malaysia, July 19, 2024. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)

