Multilateral Pre-Sail Brief at CARAT Thailand 2024

240722-N-JT705-1003 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 22, 2024) Sailors from the U.S., Republic of Singapore, and Royal Thai navies participate in a multilateral pre-sail brief as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 22, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)

