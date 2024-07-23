Multilateral Pre-Sail Brief at CARAT Thailand 2024

240722-N-JT705-1002 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 22, 2024) Republic of Singapore Navy Capt. Bryan Tey, assigned to RSS Valiant (91), participates in a multilateral pre-sail brief as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 22, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 00:57
|Photo ID:
|8549017
|VIRIN:
|240722-N-JT705-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
