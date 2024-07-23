Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multilateral Pre-Sail Brief at CARAT Thailand 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    Multilateral Pre-Sail Brief at CARAT Thailand 2024

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    240722-N-JT705-1001 SATTAHIP, THAILAND (July 22, 2024) Royal Thai Navy Lt. j.g. Peerawit Khamsonphan gives a presentation during a multilateral pre-sail brief as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 22, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daemon Pellegran)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    VIRIN: 240722-N-JT705-1001
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH
    Royal Thai Navy
    US Navy
    Republic of Singapore Navy
    CARAT 2024
    CARAT Thailand 2024
    International by design

