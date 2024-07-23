Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors sort Mail in DIego Garcia [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors sort Mail in DIego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Air Traffic Controller Airman Sanni Ptolemy Gargallo, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia and tenant commands, sorts mail during a routine mail call July 24, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 00:37
    Photo ID: 8548979
    VIRIN: 240725-N-KE644-1017
    Resolution: 7476x4984
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors sort Mail in DIego Garcia [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors sort Mail in DIego Garcia
    Sailors sort Mail in DIego Garcia
    Sailors sort Mail in DIego Garcia
    Sailors sort Mail in DIego Garcia
    Sailors sort Mail in DIego Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mail
    USPS
    Navy
    NAVSUPP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download