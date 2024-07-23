DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Retail Specialist 3rd Class Cyrus McCammom and Air Traffic Controller Airman Sanni Ptolemy Gargallo, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, sort mail during a routine mail call July 24, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 00:37
|Photo ID:
|8548977
|VIRIN:
|240725-N-KE644-1015
|Resolution:
|7222x4815
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors sort Mail in DIego Garcia [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.