DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Retail Specialist 3rd Class Cyrus McCammom and Air Traffic Controller Airman Sanni Ptolemy Gargallo, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, sort mail during a routine mail call July 24, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 00:37 Photo ID: 8548977 VIRIN: 240725-N-KE644-1015 Resolution: 7222x4815 Size: 1.41 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors sort Mail in DIego Garcia [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.