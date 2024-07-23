240724-N-QR506-1002 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 24, 2024) Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, observe a MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from VMM 262 on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 23:04 Photo ID: 8548847 VIRIN: 240724-N-QR506-1002 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 803.99 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 3], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.