    Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 1 of 3]

    Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240724-N-QR506-1098 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 23, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), clear an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 for takeoff on the ship’s flight deck while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 23:04
    Photo ID: 8548846
    VIRIN: 240724-N-QR506-1098
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262

