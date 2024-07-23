Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    partner nations at MNLSE [Image 2 of 5]

    partner nations at MNLSE

    PEARL HARBOUR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by OR-6 Nicole Dorrett 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    (L-R) Royal Australian Navy Lt. David Gouge, a Marine Logistics Officer; United Sates Navy Airman Armiel Marquez; Royal New Zealand Navy Acting Chief Petty Officer Kendra Young and Royal Canadian Navy Lt. Jake Booth part of the Multi-National Logistics Support Element dispose of equipment during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, in Hawaii. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force photo by Royal Australian Air Froce Imagery Specialist Corporal Adam Abela)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 21:54
    Photo ID: 8548789
    VIRIN: 240703-D-RU939-9424
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOUR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, partner nations at MNLSE [Image 5 of 5], by OR-6 Nicole Dorrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    partner nations at MNLSE
    partner nations at MNLSE
    partner nations at MNLSE
    partner nations at MNLSE
    partner nations at MNLSE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download