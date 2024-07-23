(L-R) Royal Australian Navy Lt. David Gouge, a Marine Logistics Officer; United Sates Navy Airman Armiel Marquez; Royal New Zealand Navy Acting Chief Petty Officer Kendra Young and Royal Canadian Navy Lt. Jake Booth part of the Multi-National Logistics Support Element dispose of equipment during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, in Hawaii. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force photo by Royal Australian Air Froce Imagery Specialist Corporal Adam Abela)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 21:54 Photo ID: 8548789 VIRIN: 240703-D-RU939-9424 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.51 MB Location: PEARL HARBOUR, HAWAII, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, partner nations at MNLSE [Image 5 of 5], by OR-6 Nicole Dorrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.