    USNS Burlington departs Costa Rica after nine-day visit for Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    USNS Burlington departs Costa Rica after nine-day visit for Continuing Promise 2024

    COSTA RICA

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 24, 2024) – A Costa Rican traditional dance group pose in front of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) prior to departure from Limón, Costa Rica, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

