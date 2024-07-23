USNS Burlington departs Costa Rica after nine-day visit for Continuing Promise 2024

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 24, 2024) – A Costa Rican traditional dance group pose in front of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) prior to departure from Limón, Costa Rica, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 21:42
|Photo ID:
|8548780
|VIRIN:
|240724-N-FS061-1249
|Resolution:
|4319x2879
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|CR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
