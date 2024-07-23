JRTC Railhead operation in Oregon

U.S. Army Spc. Jacob May with 1st Squadron 303rd CAV chains down vehicles to the train for transportaion to Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson La. on 25 June, 24. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded Soldiers, weapons live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations that helps sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness.

