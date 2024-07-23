Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 24-09 Railhead operation in Oregon [Image 2 of 8]

    JRTC 24-09 Railhead operation in Oregon

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kathleen Ball 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon National Guard Soldier chains down vehicles to the train in Portland, Oregon for transportaion to Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson La. on 25 June, 24. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded Soldiers, weapons live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations that helps sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 21:01
    Photo ID: 8548675
    VIRIN: 240625-Z-HF206-1002
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Oregon National Guard
    National Guard
    Railhead
    Rail yard
    JRTC 24-09

