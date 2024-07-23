Arizona Governor visits Yuma Proving Ground

On July 24, 2024, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs visits Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) in Yuma, Ariz. Hobbs received a Command overview brief from YPG Col. John Nelson to highlight the testing capabilities of Yuma Proving Ground, Yuma Test Center and its tenant units such as the Military Freefall School (MFFS) pictured here.

