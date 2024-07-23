Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Governor visits Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    On July 24, 2024, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs visits Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) in Yuma, Ariz. Hobbs received a Command overview brief from YPG Col. John Nelson to highlight the testing capabilities of Yuma Proving Ground, Yuma Test Center and its tenant units such as the Military Freefall School (MFFS) pictured here.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 18:45
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    SWCS
    Yuma Proving Ground
    YPG
    MFFS
    Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs

