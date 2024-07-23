NMCB 4 Attends Port-deploymeny / Homeport Brief

Cdr. John Frank, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 commanding officer, delivers final comments followin NMCB 4's post deployment and homeport brief on July 19, 2024, at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Heueneme, California. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

