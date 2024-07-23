Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 4 Attends Port-deploymeny / Homeport Brief [Image 9 of 9]

    NMCB 4 Attends Port-deploymeny / Homeport Brief

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Cdr. John Frank, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 commanding officer, delivers final comments followin NMCB 4's post deployment and homeport brief on July 19, 2024, at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Heueneme, California. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 18:37
    Photo ID: 8548506
    VIRIN: 240719-N-BR551-1023
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Attends Port-deploymeny / Homeport Brief [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airforce Captain is Awarded the Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist Pin
    Airforce Captain is Awarded the Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist Pin
    Airforce Captain is Awarded the Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist Pin
    Airforce Captain is Awarded the Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist Pin
    Airforce Captain is Awarded the Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist Pin
    Airforce Captain is Awarded the Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist Pin
    NMCB 4 Attends Port-deploymeny / Homeport Brief
    NMCB 4 Attends Port-deploymeny / Homeport Brief
    NMCB 4 Attends Port-deploymeny / Homeport Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB 4
    SCWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download