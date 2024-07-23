240717-N-RF791-9225 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (July 17, 2024) Rear Adm. Larry Watkins, center, acting deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, receives a command briefing from Capt. John Randazzo, right, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, as Stephen Stutzman, left, fleet & family support center director watches on, during a visit to appraise quality-of-life services on board the support site in Gricignano, Italy, Jul. 17, 2024. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Valentine K. Mulango)

This work, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Acting Deputy Commander Visits NSA Naples [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Valentine Mulango, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.