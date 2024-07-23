Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miss America at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh [Image 1 of 5]

    Miss America at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, signs posters at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Oshkosh, WI, on July 24, 2024. Throughout the airshow, Marsh spoke with attendees about aviation and careers in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 17:13
    Photo ID: 8548416
    VIRIN: 240724-F-PY937-2005
    Resolution: 3844x5777
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    airshow
    miss america
    madison marsh
    Oshkoah

