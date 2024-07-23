Miss America at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, signs posters at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Oshkosh, WI, on July 24, 2024. Throughout the airshow, Marsh spoke with attendees about aviation and careers in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

