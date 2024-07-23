Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico [Image 13 of 16]

    Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    A U.S. Airman, climbs the entrance ladder of a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, at the 156th Wing airfield during exercise Caribbean Fox at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 23, 2024. Caribbean Fox is designed to challenge participants in dynamic training scenarios during a two-week period along with offering tailored training for accomplishing critical Agile Combat Employment (ACE) readiness requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 16:23
    Photo ID: 8548303
    VIRIN: 240723-Z-QU148-1013
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 15.04 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Exercise Caribbean Fox at Puerto Rico [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Tennessee Air National Guard
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Caribbean Fox

