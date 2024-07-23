Army Reserve Soldier says Best Squad Competition ‘challenges and develops you’

Sgt. Tyrone Sharp, a religious affairs NCO for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, undergoes training held at 99th RD headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Sharp took part in the division-level Best Squad Competition held this past March in California. The BSC tests squad members on the depth of their military knowledge, their physical fitness, proficiency in military skills, and leadership in both individual and team scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)

