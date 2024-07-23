Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldier says Best Squad Competition ‘challenges and develops you’ [Image 5 of 6]

    Army Reserve Soldier says Best Squad Competition ‘challenges and develops you’

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    Sgt. Tyrone Sharp, a religious affairs NCO for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, undergoes training held at 99th RD headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Sharp took part in the division-level Best Squad Competition held this past March in California. The BSC tests squad members on the depth of their military knowledge, their physical fitness, proficiency in military skills, and leadership in both individual and team scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    Army Reserve
    Best Squad Competition
    BSC
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    Tyrone Sharp

