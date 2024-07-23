Maxwell Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander

U.S. Airman assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base, stands at parade rest during the Wing change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

