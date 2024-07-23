Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander [Image 5 of 5]

    Maxwell Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Airman assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base, stands at parade rest during the Wing change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 13:00
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Maxwell Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    Air University
    42nd Air Base Wing

