    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 80th TNG CMD 12R10 Interior Electrician Course. July 19th, 2024. [Image 3 of 5]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 80th TNG CMD 12R10 Interior Electrician Course. July 19th, 2024.

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Various soldiers are here at the 80th TNG CMD JB-MDL, Conducting Vertical Skills Training, during their 12R10 Interior Electrician Course. This course prepares soldiers on-hand training in all aspects of Interior Electrical. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 10:05
    VIRIN: 240719-A-IE493-4974
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 80th TNG CMD 12R10 Interior Electrician Course. July 19th, 2024. [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX. 80th TNG CMD 12R10 Interior Electrician Course.

