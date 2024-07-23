Various soldiers are here at the 80th TNG CMD JB-MDL, Conducting Vertical Skills Training, during their 12R10 Interior Electrician Course. This course prepares soldiers on-hand training in all aspects of Interior Electrical. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 10:05 Photo ID: 8547293 VIRIN: 240719-A-IE493-7804 Resolution: 1600x2400 Size: 494.7 KB Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 80th TNG CMD 12R10 Interior Electrician Course. July 19th, 2024. [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.