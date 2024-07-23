Various soldiers are here at the 80th TNG CMD JB-MDL, Conducting Vertical Skills Training, during their 12R10 Interior Electrician Course. This course prepares soldiers on-hand training in all aspects of Interior Electrical. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8547292
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-IE493-7091
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|478.28 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 80th TNG CMD 12R10 Interior Electrician Course. July 19th, 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.