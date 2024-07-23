Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Undersecretary Receives Formal Document [Image 2 of 2]

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Andy Morataya 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Melissa Dalton receives her nomination and appointment certificate from Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 15, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

    Air Force Public Affairs
    Andy Morataya JJ904
    Under Secretary Melissa Dalton
    Pentagon Washington D.C.

