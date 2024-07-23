Under Secretary of the Air Force Melissa Dalton receives her nomination and appointment certificate from Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 15, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 08:29 Photo ID: 8547155 VIRIN: 240715-F-JJ904-6853 Resolution: 2000x1676 Size: 1.72 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Undersecretary Receives Formal Document [Image 2 of 2], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.