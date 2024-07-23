Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Full Power Run [Image 3 of 3]

    USS New York Full Power Run

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 23, 2024) Engineman 2nd Class Benjamin Lee, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) cleans oil from a diesel engine during a full power run (FPR) in one of the ship’s main machinery rooms, July 23, 2024. An FPR is conducted periodically to test engine capabilities and efficiency. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSPARG-24th MEU (SOC) supports high-end warfighting exercises while demonstrating speed and agility operating in a dynamic security environment (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

