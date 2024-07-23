Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks, a U.S. Paralympian and combat medic, is the most decorated athlete in the Army’s World Class Athlete Program (WCAP). She and the rest of the U.S. swim team will visit USAG Stuttgart in August as they train in preparation for the 2024 Paralympic games that will be held in Paris. (Photo by Mark Reis, USOPC)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 05:03 Photo ID: 8546959 VIRIN: 200627-A-HQ290-1001 Resolution: 2328x1717 Size: 591.99 KB Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Stuttgart to host US Paralympic swim team [Image 2 of 2], by John Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.