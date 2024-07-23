Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Stuttgart to host US Paralympic swim team [Image 1 of 2]

    USAG Stuttgart to host US Paralympic swim team

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.24.2024

    Photo by John Campbell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks, a U.S. Paralympian and combat medic, is the most decorated athlete in the Army’s World Class Athlete Program (WCAP). She and the rest of the U.S. swim team will visit USAG Stuttgart in August as they train in preparation for the 2024 Paralympic games that will be held in Paris. (Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    USAG Stuttgart to host US Paralympic swim team
    Swimming
    Paris
    Army
    Paralympics
    Stuttgart
    2024

