    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Guam Liberation Day [Image 13 of 16]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Guam Liberation Day

    GUAM

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, (center) Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, and legislative leaders take a group photo in Guam on July 19, 2024. Paparo met with senior government officials and U.S. service members to reiterate USINDOPACOM’s priority of defending the homeland and to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the island. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

