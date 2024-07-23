U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Guam Liberation Day

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, takes a photo with U.S. Marines at Camp Blaz in Guam on July 19, 2024. Paparo met with senior government officials and U.S. service members to reiterate USINDOPACOM’s priority of defending the homeland and to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the island. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

