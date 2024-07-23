Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Sealift Command USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 14) Supports an Interview with Local Media at Changi Naval Base, Singapore [Image 12 of 12]

    CHANGI NAVAL BASE, SINGAPORE

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Mark Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC), Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF 73) conducts an interview with local media aboard the Military Sealift Command USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 14) prior to the underway mission of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 at Changi Naval Base, Singapore. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS City of Bismarck
    PP24-2
    PP2024-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

