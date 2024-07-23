Military Sealift Command USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 14) Supports an Interview with Local Media at Changi Naval Base, Singapore

USNS City of Bismarck’s Master, Capt. Christopher Jackson conducts an interview with local media aboard the Military Sealift Command USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 14) prior to the underway mission of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 at Changi Naval Base, Singapore. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

