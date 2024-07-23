PHILIPPINE SEA (July 18, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) move a replacement reverse-osmosis pump in support of a critical parts repair. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 00:44 Photo ID: 8546717 VIRIN: 240718-N-BS159-2048 Resolution: 5829x3546 Size: 1.58 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Moves RO Pump [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.