LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 23, 2024) Members of the community prepare for a discussion on consent during a Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) seminar on gender-based violence at the House of Culture in Limón, Costa Rica as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 upholds the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command’s commitment to the U.S. Department of Defense’s WPS Implementation Plan, which outlines defense objectives and goals that the DoD will strive to achieve in order to move the bar toward full WPS implementation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 00:03 Photo ID: 8546653 VIRIN: 240723-N-NS135-1004 Resolution: 5913x3942 Size: 4.63 MB Location: LIMóN, CR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) held seminar on gender-based violence at the House of Culture in Limón, Costa Rica [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.