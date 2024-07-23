Continuing Promise 2024 conducts Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief (HA/DR) exercises in Limón, Costa Rica

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 22, 2024) Dr. Chuck Wright, middle, a doctor with Team Rubicon, observes as trainees practice responding to a mass casualty during humanitarian assistance and disaster response training in Limón, Costa Rica as part of Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

