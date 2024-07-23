Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 conducts Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief (HA/DR) exercises in Limón, Costa Rica [Image 14 of 16]

    Continuing Promise 2024 conducts Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief (HA/DR) exercises in Limón, Costa Rica

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 22, 2024) Dr. Chuck Wright, middle, a doctor with Team Rubicon, observes as trainees practice responding to a mass casualty during humanitarian assistance and disaster response training in Limón, Costa Rica as part of Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 00:03
    Photo ID: 8546650
    VIRIN: 240722-N-NS135-1200
    Resolution: 5971x3981
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: LIMóN, CR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 conducts Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief (HA/DR) exercises in Limón, Costa Rica [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

