    Commander Takach Retirement Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 10 of 17]

    Commander Takach Retirement Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Williamsburg, Va. (July 12, 2024) Commander Andrew Takach’s family receive awards during his retirement ceremony from Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Retirement Ceremony
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Cheatham Annex

