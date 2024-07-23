Williamsburg, Va. (July 12, 2024) Commander Andrew Takach’s family receive awards during his retirement ceremony from Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|07.12.2024
|07.23.2024 23:19
|8546540
|240712-N-TG517-4460
|4348x3528
|2.18 MB
|WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
This work, Commander Takach Retirement Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 17 of 17], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.