Commander Takach Retirement Ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex

Williamsburg, Va. (July 12, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Commander Andrew Takach during his retirement ceremony onboard Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 23:19
|Photo ID:
|8546538
|VIRIN:
|240712-N-TG517-9023
|Resolution:
|4874x3448
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
