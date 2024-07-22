Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Site Inspection [Image 1 of 4]

    Site Inspection

    JAPAN

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    240723-N-OG286-1018 AYASE, Japan (July 23, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi and civilians from various construction companies gather in a vertical pipe shaft during a site inspection onboard the base. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 21:42
    Photo ID: 8546432
    VIRIN: 240723-N-OG286-1018
    Resolution: 2048x1638
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Site Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Site Inspection
    Site Inspection
    Site Inspection
    Site Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Public Works Department Atsugi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download