240723-N-OG286-1018 AYASE, Japan (July 23, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi and civilians from various construction companies gather in a vertical pipe shaft during a site inspection onboard the base. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 21:42 Photo ID: 8546432 VIRIN: 240723-N-OG286-1018 Resolution: 2048x1638 Size: 2.13 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Site Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.