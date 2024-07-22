240723-N-VY281-1389 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (July 23, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Clark Cawann, left, from Oakland, California, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Barry Basa, from New Bedford, Massachusetts, raise the national ensign on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as it pulls into Naval Air Station North Island, California, July 23. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 Photo ID: 8546406 Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at San Diego [Image 31 of 31], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS