SERE water survival training at MacDill

A U.S. Airman is hoisted into an MH-60T Jayhawk assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida, near MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2024. Air Station Clearwater provided support for a water survival training exercise involving U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to multiple units. The training exercise was part of the Air Force’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape curriculum designed to prepare Airmen for escaping a downed aircraft in open water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

