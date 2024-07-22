Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERE water survival training at MacDill [Image 8 of 10]

    SERE water survival training at MacDill

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Airman is hoisted into an MH-60T Jayhawk assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida, near MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2024. Air Station Clearwater provided support for a water survival training exercise involving U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to multiple units. The training exercise was part of the Air Force’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape curriculum designed to prepare Airmen for escaping a downed aircraft in open water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8546137
    VIRIN: 240722-F-TE518-1785
    Resolution: 6773x4515
    Size: 7.89 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE water survival training at MacDill [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SERE water survival training at MacDill
    SERE water survival training at MacDill
    SERE water survival training at MacDill
    SERE water survival training at MacDill
    SERE water survival training at MacDill
    SERE water survival training at MacDill
    SERE water survival training at MacDill
    SERE water survival training at MacDill
    SERE water survival training at MacDill
    SERE water survival training at MacDill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    SERE
    Coast Guard
    Air Force
    Hillsborough County

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download