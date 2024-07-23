Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE water survival training at MacDill [Image 4 of 10]

    SERE water survival training at MacDill

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Marine patrolmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron pass a Hillsborough County law enforcement and rescue vessel near MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2024. The 6th SFS marine patrol unit defends over seven miles of MacDill’s coastline from potential threats at all hours of the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 18:16
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
