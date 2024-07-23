Marine patrolmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron pass a Hillsborough County law enforcement and rescue vessel near MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2024. The 6th SFS marine patrol unit defends over seven miles of MacDill’s coastline from potential threats at all hours of the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US This work, SERE water survival training at MacDill [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joshua Hastings